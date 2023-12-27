Head to Head Comparison: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,197.72% -645.14% -185.19% Omega Therapeutics -3,802.89% -107.79% -57.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.35 million 10.41 -$11.91 million ($0.62) -1.05 Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 81.78 -$102.70 million ($2.08) -1.48

This table compares BioCardia and Omega Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioCardia and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Omega Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 515.48%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 271.34%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

