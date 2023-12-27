Head-To-Head Comparison: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 17.51 $860.69 million $5.44 29.31 Hersha Hospitality Trust $405.87 million 0.99 $146.72 million $0.17 58.76

Analyst Recommendations

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Extra Space Storage and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 0 6 4 1 2.55 Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 10 0 0 2.00

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus target price of $149.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 35.54% 11.64% 5.02% Hersha Hospitality Trust 8.57% 4.17% 2.17%

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Extra Space Storage pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

