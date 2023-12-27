Head-To-Head Contrast: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 2.67% -53.85% 9.65% Payoneer Global 7.11% 10.15% 0.95%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rimini Street and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.74 -$2.48 million $0.13 26.23 Payoneer Global $627.62 million 2.97 -$11.97 million $0.14 36.86

Rimini Street has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rimini Street and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $7.71, suggesting a potential upside of 49.50%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. Its cross-border payment solutions support to pay and get paid quickly. The company serves approximately 190 countries and territories. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.