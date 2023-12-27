Head to Head Review: Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) vs. QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of South Carolina and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.5% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 23.86% 14.30% 0.92% QNB 19.13% 17.81% 0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.26 million 3.58 $6.66 million $1.06 13.11 QNB $58.15 million 1.62 $15.92 million $3.84 6.76

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats QNB on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

