Head to Head Review: Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) vs. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.58 million 12.51 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -5.60 Himax Technologies $980.04 million 1.13 $236.98 million $0.40 15.93

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Himax Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -182.08% -135.15% -78.82% Himax Technologies 7.06% 9.04% 4.70%

Volatility & Risk

Transphorm has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Transphorm on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

