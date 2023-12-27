Head-To-Head Survey: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and Pfizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pfizer 0 11 5 0 2.31

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Pfizer has a consensus price target of $40.35, indicating a potential upside of 42.04%. Given Pfizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Pfizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $401.86 million 8.32 $101.42 million $0.81 40.03 Pfizer $100.33 billion 1.60 $31.37 billion $1.83 15.52

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics. Pfizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 20.20% 18.99% 15.67% Pfizer 15.30% 16.72% 7.95%

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Pfizer on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian tumors, as well as for the treatment of cortisol excess. It is also developing selective cortisol modulator to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and other disorders; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc., as well as strategic partnership with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to launch a local brand of the COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in China, and a collaboration with Carrick Therapeutics Limited. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

