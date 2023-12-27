Head-To-Head Survey: Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) & e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% e.l.f. Beauty 15.88% 29.82% 20.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safety Shot and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 9 1 2.92

Earnings & Valuation

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $132.42, suggesting a potential downside of 7.87%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Safety Shot.

This table compares Safety Shot and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 25.24 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.54 e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 13.71 $61.53 million $2.14 67.16

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Safety Shot on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

