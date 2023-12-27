Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $45,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

