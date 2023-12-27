Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Herbalife by 233.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Herbalife in the first quarter worth $27,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP boosted its stake in Herbalife by 116.9% in the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,388 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

