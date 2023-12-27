Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.84

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $140.30 million and approximately $115,571.98 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00008928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,021.68 or 1.00027198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012116 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010748 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00214611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.63896084 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $38,148.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

