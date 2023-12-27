Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) vs. CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Critical Comparison

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33% Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.30 -$43.61 million ($0.54) -16.20

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CleanTech Acquisition and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 237.14%. Given Hesai Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Hesai Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

