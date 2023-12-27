HI Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $422,379.95 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.63 or 1.00043451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012076 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010705 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00214299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0010375 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $370,167.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.