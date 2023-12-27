Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.85.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $181.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $182.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

