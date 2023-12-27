Holland Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.2% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

