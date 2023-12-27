Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 232,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 140,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

