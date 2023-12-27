Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.00 and a 200 day moving average of $225.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $258.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

