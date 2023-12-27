ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.37. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

