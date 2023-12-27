IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGM stock opened at C$35.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4601167 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
