IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$35.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4601167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Read More

Dividend History for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.