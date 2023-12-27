Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 572.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35. The company has a market cap of $343.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

