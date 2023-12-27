Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

