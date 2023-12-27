Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Information Services Stock Performance

ISV opened at C$22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.55. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. Information Services had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.8506224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISV

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.