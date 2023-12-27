Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Price Performance

PJUN opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

