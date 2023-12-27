Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS BSEP opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

