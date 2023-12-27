Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

