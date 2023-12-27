Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

UAUG stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

