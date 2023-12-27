Inscription Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $354.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $357.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,728 shares of company stock valued at $212,958,446. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.