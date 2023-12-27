Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Cut by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,951,000 after acquiring an additional 202,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $186.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

