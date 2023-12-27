Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,853 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.