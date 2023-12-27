Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,651 ($59.10).
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($62.26) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.53) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($63.19) to GBX 5,055 ($64.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
