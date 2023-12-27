iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

