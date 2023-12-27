iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

