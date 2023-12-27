iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,016,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

