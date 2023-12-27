iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

