Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

