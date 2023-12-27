Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,001 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 190.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 980,297 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.