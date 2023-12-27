Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,937 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 980,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

