JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.