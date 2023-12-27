Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $284.18 on Monday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $173.61 and a 1-year high of $286.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

About Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

