Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Kadant Price Performance
NYSE:KAI opened at $284.18 on Monday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $173.61 and a 1-year high of $286.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kadant
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
