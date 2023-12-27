Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

