Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 56.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the third quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

