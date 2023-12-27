KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

