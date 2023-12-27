KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.