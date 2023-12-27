KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $591.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $593.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

