Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,725,840 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
In other Kodal Minerals news, insider Charles Joseland sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($127,064.80). 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
