KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $2.01 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $10.86 or 0.00025240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

