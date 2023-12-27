Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) vs. Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Critical Survey

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 24.30% 15.54% 1.40% Amalgamated Financial 24.68% 17.92% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Amalgamated Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $248.44 million 6.85 $103.82 million $3.50 19.13 Amalgamated Financial $282.39 million 2.94 $81.48 million $2.92 9.37

Lakeland Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amalgamated Financial. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amalgamated Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.38%. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lakeland Financial pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Amalgamated Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

