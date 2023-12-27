Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.