Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,887 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.87 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

