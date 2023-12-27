LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 44,715 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

