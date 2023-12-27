Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

